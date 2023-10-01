Previous
Pictures at an exhibition. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1004

Pictures at an exhibition.

We went to "The Rossettis" exhibition at the Tate Gallery. Just loved it. Never seen so many of Rosetti's artworks in one place.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Oh, wow. Were they displayed like this? Or have you made a collage of them? I love Rosetti’s work.
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise