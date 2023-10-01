Sign up
Photo 1004
Pictures at an exhibition.
We went to "The Rossettis" exhibition at the Tate Gallery. Just loved it. Never seen so many of Rosetti's artworks in one place.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
1
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3778
photos
134
followers
145
following
275% complete
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
Tags
art
,
gallery
,
tate
,
rosetti
Mary Siegle
ace
Oh, wow. Were they displayed like this? Or have you made a collage of them? I love Rosetti’s work.
October 1st, 2023
