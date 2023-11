Feeling a bit stretched at the moment. Trying to get the music recorded for the new Pirates of St. Piran album. However the world keeps conspiring against me. Endless appointments, interruptions, commitments, moving goal posts and curve balls keep coming up, and with Christmas fast approaching, I'm not getting enough time in the studio. Struggling to meet deadlines.I'm usually pretty laid back and I don't often get stressed, but the next few weeks could be a bit challenging.If you are interested, you could check out me contribution to this week's @fiveplustwo theme, here https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-11-24