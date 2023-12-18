Previous
Another day another bronze by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1082

Another day another bronze

This time it is the delightful but deadly Medusa.

Today is my Birthday, or Billymas as we call it in our house. Off out for some fun, food and frolics. Catch you all later. :)
18th December 2023

Annie D ace
Wishing you a fantastically fun and frolicking birthday 🍾🎉🌟
December 18th, 2023  
