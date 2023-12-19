Sign up
Photo 1083
Just one more Bronze
I suppose you could call it a bust, in every sense of the word.
Had a great birthday yesterday We ate we drank and we were merry. All the age old rituals of Billymas were observed.
So now we can move on to celebrating Yule, winter solstice and then Christmas and new year. I may not be sober again until January. 😁
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3858
photos
137
followers
157
following
bronze
bust
Casablanca
ace
Ooh this is gorgeous. So enigmatic. Delighted you had a good Billymas and your narrative made me smile. Felicitations and celebrations to you!
December 19th, 2023
