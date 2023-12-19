Previous
Just one more Bronze by swillinbillyflynn
Just one more Bronze

I suppose you could call it a bust, in every sense of the word.

Had a great birthday yesterday We ate we drank and we were merry. All the age old rituals of Billymas were observed.

So now we can move on to celebrating Yule, winter solstice and then Christmas and new year. I may not be sober again until January. 😁
19th December 2023

Casablanca
Ooh this is gorgeous. So enigmatic. Delighted you had a good Billymas and your narrative made me smile. Felicitations and celebrations to you!
December 19th, 2023  
