Previous
Photo 1084
Well, that's the nativity scene done.
And low, three wise pirates came from the west, to see the little baby Jeezpus and brought gifts of gold frankincense and purr. 😁
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
6
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3859
photos
137
followers
157
following
296% complete
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
19th December 2023 5:01pm
Public
Tags
christmas
,
nativity
JackieR
ace
Nooe- where's the dinosaur??
December 20th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
LOL
December 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Purrfect.
December 20th, 2023
Dianne
Ha - a new take on an old story.
December 20th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Train strike !
December 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha brilliant
December 20th, 2023
