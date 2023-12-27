Previous
The true meaning of Christmass by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1091

We should all take time during the festive feasting and drinking to remember, Christmas is all about cheeses....... and don't forget the pickles. 😁
27th December 2023

Swillin' Billy Flynn

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Kitty Hawke ace
Yummy....................
December 28th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Do you have any miniature baby cheeses in your fridge?
December 28th, 2023  
moni kozi
The church mice agree
December 28th, 2023  
