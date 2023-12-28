Previous
Metal Band by swillinbillyflynn
Metal Band

These guys are just nuts. 😁

You may....... or possibly may not...... want to take a look at my contribution to this weeks @fiveplustwo "Resurrection" theme - here ->
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-12-29
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat pair of nuts.
December 28th, 2023  
