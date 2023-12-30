No rest for the wicked.

No sooner have I finished recording all the music for the next "Pirates of St. Piran" CD................ I have started writing songs and recording tracks for the next "Changelings" album. Squeezing it in around recording the 25 pirate singers that need to be recorded.



The pirates album is scheduled for release in May 2024, and the Changelings album we will probably aim to release towards the end of 2024.



However I don't view all this as a chore. This is what I do for fun. Some people play computer games or spend hours on their mobile phones. I don't even own a mobile phone. It would be too much of a distraction (and I'm easily distracted at the best of times). Music and recording is my idea of the best computer game around, and I get completely absorbed in it.



Sometimes I'll have an idea for a song and start working on it and suddenly look at the clock and realise it's 5am in the morning.😁