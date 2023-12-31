At last...........

It has taken 3 months but Princess Lia has finally turned into a proper lap cat. This is a great achievement, given she spent her first two weeks with us hiding under our bed.



She was such a timid frightened little thing, who had spent the previous 2 years in one cat rescue centre or another. No one wanted to take her on, as she was so frightened of everything and everyone. I suspect she had been mistreated by someone in the past.



It has taken a while to gain her trust, but the transformation is now complete. She has blossomed into such a beautiful, affectionate, loving, sweet natured little girl. I'm so glad we decided to give her a chance to have a happy life with us.



She is just so gorgeous, and I love her to bits. 🐈🤗



Happy new year to you all, and I hope it will be a great one for all of us.