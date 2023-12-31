Previous
At last........... by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1095

At last...........

It has taken 3 months but Princess Lia has finally turned into a proper lap cat. This is a great achievement, given she spent her first two weeks with us hiding under our bed.

She was such a timid frightened little thing, who had spent the previous 2 years in one cat rescue centre or another. No one wanted to take her on, as she was so frightened of everything and everyone. I suspect she had been mistreated by someone in the past.

It has taken a while to gain her trust, but the transformation is now complete. She has blossomed into such a beautiful, affectionate, loving, sweet natured little girl. I'm so glad we decided to give her a chance to have a happy life with us.

She is just so gorgeous, and I love her to bits. 🐈🤗

Happy new year to you all, and I hope it will be a great one for all of us.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Awww......she is a little dear......Love this pic XX
December 31st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Excellent progress!
December 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
Looking lovely!
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
She has experienced true love in your happy home.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise