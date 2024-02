This is probably my very favourite instrument, and the one I use all the time when gigging with the Pirates of St. Piran.It is an Ozark professional series guitar/bouzouki, often called a gazouki. It has 8 strings in four pairs tuned GG DD AA EE which can be strung as 4 unison pairs for a full rich sound or with the Gs and Ds as octave pairs, for brighter more jangly sound.And if you want to know what it sounds like. Check it out here. 😁 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqfNqWuPgyk&list=OLAK5uy_msKSvXzPLNXpcZx8b9Lw8GaLXBg0LvUZo&index=6