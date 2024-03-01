Sign up
Photo 1156
Flashback Friday
As much as the endless rain and wind, we are having here at the moment, is annoying, I was looking back and this shot, I took out of the bedroom window, on March 1st 6 years ago, and thought, the weather could be worse. 😁
While you are here, you may (or not) want to check out my entry for this weeks
@fiveplustwo
theme - speed
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-03-01
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
snow
weather
chairs
Kitty Hawke
ace
Bbbrrrrrrrrrrrr...........well...we did have hailstones this morning.....
March 1st, 2024
