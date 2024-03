A stranger in our midst

Oi, what do you think you are doing? You can't just move in here, It's doves only in here mate. Bloody pigeons coming over here, taking our houses, taking our jobs, claiming £50,000 a year in benefits and eating our seed. Go on bugger off back to Trafalgar Square where you come from..........



I sometimes wonder, if racists actually realise how stupid they sound, or are they actually that stupid?