Running Repairs

Not sure if she was going to an interview, an important meeting, or maybe a hot date............... but she just dropped into a squat in the middle of the street and took a lot of time and trouble to make sure she looked her best.Hope she got the job, contract, bloke whatever. 😁And while you are here, you might want to check out my @fiveplustwo contribution here - https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2024-03-15