Aerial Ballet

My favourite seagull Delores has decided to stage the worlds first aerial ballet with some of her friends...... but she has always been a bit overly dramatic for a seagull.



We are off this morning to Cockwood in Devon, where Kitty, Shelley and I will performing as "Captain & the Blades" at the Cockwood sea shanty festival.



We will be performing our own unique rocky, rumbustious versions of traditional sea shanties and our own original songs of the sea. I'm not they will know what's hit them. Four gigs in two days may be a bit challenging but should be great fun.



No wifi where we are staying, so I'll catch up with you all on Monday.