Previous
Aerial Ballet by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1177

Aerial Ballet

My favourite seagull Delores has decided to stage the worlds first aerial ballet with some of her friends...... but she has always been a bit overly dramatic for a seagull.

We are off this morning to Cockwood in Devon, where Kitty, Shelley and I will performing as "Captain & the Blades" at the Cockwood sea shanty festival.

We will be performing our own unique rocky, rumbustious versions of traditional sea shanties and our own original songs of the sea. I'm not they will know what's hit them. Four gigs in two days may be a bit challenging but should be great fun.

No wifi where we are staying, so I'll catch up with you all on Monday.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is SO Rudolph Nureyev in look. Delores. What a marvellous name for a gull. Enjoy your weekend!
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise