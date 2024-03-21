Previous
Window by swillinbillyflynn
Window

Mennacuddle Holy Well.

There is a small shrine built around the well, which is dedicated to the young man who used to own our house, who died in the trenches in 1917.
21st March 2024

Swillin' Billy Flynn

@swillinbillyflynn
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
This is fantastic. What a poignant spot.
March 21st, 2024  
