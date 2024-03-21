Sign up
Previous
Photo 1176
Window
Mennacuddle Holy Well.
There is a small shrine built around the well, which is dedicated to the young man who used to own our house, who died in the trenches in 1917.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3951
photos
140
followers
160
following
322% complete
View this month »
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Tags
holy
,
shrine
,
well
Casablanca
ace
This is fantastic. What a poignant spot.
March 21st, 2024
