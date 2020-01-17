Previous
Settled in for an Afternoon Nap by taffy
Settled in for an Afternoon Nap

I've collected flamingo photos from past zoo visits to use on Flamingo Friday. We're in the midst of a snow and icy rain storm here and I haven't left the house, so happy to have the theme for inspiration.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Ron ace
You know I'm going to give this one a fav for sure! Great light, and a terrific pose from your flamingo model!
January 18th, 2020  
Taffy ace
@stray_shooter Aw thanks! I have a few more in the 'bank' for the winter. It's fun to be posting them again -- thinking I need to review some of the ones I never processed from Tanzania.
January 18th, 2020  
Fr1da
They are such beautiful birds !
January 18th, 2020  
