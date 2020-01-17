Sign up
Photo 2288
Settled in for an Afternoon Nap
I've collected flamingo photos from past zoo visits to use on Flamingo Friday. We're in the midst of a snow and icy rain storm here and I haven't left the house, so happy to have the theme for inspiration.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
flamingo-friday
,
flamingo_friday
,
flamingo friday
Ron
ace
You know I'm going to give this one a fav for sure! Great light, and a terrific pose from your flamingo model!
January 18th, 2020
Taffy
ace
@stray_shooter
Aw thanks! I have a few more in the 'bank' for the winter. It's fun to be posting them again -- thinking I need to review some of the ones I never processed from Tanzania.
January 18th, 2020
Fr1da
They are such beautiful birds !
January 18th, 2020
