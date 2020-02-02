Previous
Amaryllis in the Round by taffy
Photo 2304

Amaryllis in the Round

For Flash of Red B&W theme this week focused on nature. It took a while to figure out how to photograph to show all six blooms. Unfortunately, Jim walked by with his iPhone far too ready - decided to post it for fun: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-02-02
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Taffy

@taffy
it turned out really well. i like the high key. aces!
February 3rd, 2020  
