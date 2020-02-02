Sign up
Photo 2304
Amaryllis in the Round
For Flash of Red B&W theme this week focused on nature. It took a while to figure out how to photograph to show all six blooms. Unfortunately, Jim walked by with his iPhone far too ready - decided to post it for fun:
https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-02-02
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
b&w
,
amaryllis
,
high-key
,
shot from above
summerfield
ace
it turned out really well. i like the high key. aces!
February 3rd, 2020
