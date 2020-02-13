Previous
Another Dreary Day by taffy
Photo 2315

Another Dreary Day

Taken a few weeks ago, but it's clear compared to what we had today - blowing snow. Just trying to keep up this month. No need to comment, more of a document (or desperation) post.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Walks @ 7 ace
You do win the dreary award😬. Hope get some sun soon so you can pretend to be warm.
February 14th, 2020  
