Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2315
Another Dreary Day
Taken a few weeks ago, but it's clear compared to what we had today - blowing snow. Just trying to keep up this month. No need to comment, more of a document (or desperation) post.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3409
photos
464
followers
176
following
634% complete
View this month »
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
Latest from all albums
2309
2310
2311
2312
923
2313
2314
2315
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st February 2020 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
expressway
,
chicago
,
elevated train
,
scene from the morgan street overpass
Walks @ 7
ace
You do win the dreary award😬. Hope get some sun soon so you can pretend to be warm.
February 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close