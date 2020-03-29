Sign up
Photo 2342
Fog Arrives
I took this just a little later than the image I posted yesterday. The fog at this point had blanketed the skyline, revealing skyscrapers here and there but eventually covering them all. Winds blew it all out today and we have clear skies at last!
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3439
photos
461
followers
175
following
Tags
fog
,
skyline
,
chicago
,
skyscrapers
Hope D Jennings
ace
What a dramatic and dreamy capture
March 30th, 2020
Ukandie!
ace
Love this! Gives me a sense of what I will not see for a few months, it is like an unveiling! Today's wind was crazy, maybe I got more of a feeling of it than you did.
March 30th, 2020
