Previous
Next
Fog Arrives by taffy
Photo 2342

Fog Arrives

I took this just a little later than the image I posted yesterday. The fog at this point had blanketed the skyline, revealing skyscrapers here and there but eventually covering them all. Winds blew it all out today and we have clear skies at last!
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
What a dramatic and dreamy capture
March 30th, 2020  
Ukandie! ace
Love this! Gives me a sense of what I will not see for a few months, it is like an unveiling! Today's wind was crazy, maybe I got more of a feeling of it than you did.
March 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise