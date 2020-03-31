Previous
Sunset East by taffy
Photo 2344

Sunset East

After days of clouds and fog, last night's sunset and clear sky were such a treat! I decided to capture it in both directions. This was the view looking east. The west view is in my extras album: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-03-31

Thanks for the kind comments on the fog series. And wow, good-bye to March.
Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Chris Johnson ace
Wow!! Amazing as usual! The crimson sunset putting on a spectacular show in those reflections!
April 1st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Spectacular crimson reflections of the setting sun!
April 1st, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
lovely
April 1st, 2020  
