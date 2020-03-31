Sign up
Photo 2344
Sunset East
After days of clouds and fog, last night's sunset and clear sky were such a treat! I decided to capture it in both directions. This was the view looking east. The west view is in my extras album:
https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-03-31
Thanks for the kind comments on the fog series. And wow, good-bye to March.
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
3
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3442
photos
461
followers
175
following
642% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
main_album
NIKON Z 6
30th March 2020 6:20pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
sunset
,
skyline
,
chicago
Chris Johnson
ace
Wow!! Amazing as usual! The crimson sunset putting on a spectacular show in those reflections!
April 1st, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Spectacular crimson reflections of the setting sun!
April 1st, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
lovely
April 1st, 2020
