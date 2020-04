Gardening Practice

Hi All, Danbo here, with Little D. We're really hoping that we all get to go to Beaver Island sometime this summer. On the island, Taffy has a garden with flowers all summer long. I thought it would be good for Little D to learn what 'deadheading' is and how to do it so we can be helpful. He's a quick learner and followed directions well. Now, we just have to hope it's safe enough to go there (because they don't have health care resources that could handle a Covid19 breakout).