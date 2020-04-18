Previous
Sun Sets on Another Day by taffy
Photo 2358

Sun Sets on Another Day

Social distancing Day 42 comes to a close. At least it was pretty.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Taffy

taffy
Photo Details

Kate ace
Beautifully done photo - love the orange and blue tones together.
April 19th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Beautiful, Taffy. Actually a breathtaking image of your lovely city.
April 19th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
Great capture of the incredible beauty of nature.
April 19th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
very cool
April 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ..fav
April 19th, 2020  
