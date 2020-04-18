Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2358
Sun Sets on Another Day
Social distancing Day 42 comes to a close. At least it was pretty.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3458
photos
456
followers
173
following
646% complete
View this month »
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
Latest from all albums
927
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
18th April 2020 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
chicago
Kate
ace
Beautifully done photo - love the orange and blue tones together.
April 19th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Beautiful, Taffy. Actually a breathtaking image of your lovely city.
April 19th, 2020
ChristineL
ace
Great capture of the incredible beauty of nature.
April 19th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool
April 19th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ..fav
April 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close