Previous
Next
Shining a Light on the City by taffy
Photo 2403

Shining a Light on the City

We had a day of rain and wind, with a momentary break in the clouds after dinner. I happened to look out the window, grabbed my camera and took 6 shots. In the time I took the photos, the rays disappeared and more rain came in.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise