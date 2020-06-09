Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2403
Shining a Light on the City
We had a day of rain and wind, with a momentary break in the clouds after dinner. I happened to look out the window, grabbed my camera and took 6 shots. In the time I took the photos, the rays disappeared and more rain came in.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3507
photos
457
followers
173
following
658% complete
View this month »
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th June 2020 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sunset
,
rays
,
chicago
,
sun_rays
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close