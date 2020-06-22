Previous
Retirement by taffy
Photo 2413

Retirement

I helped my husband today who has been cleaning out his office as he officially retires from his 45 years as a university professor (psychology). Between the isolation of Covid, the closed university, and being between sessions, this look captured to me what it feels like. Strange way to end what was an amazing career.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
661% complete

Junko Y ace
This photo is really special -- the architecture and the composition, of course, but the story it holds is what makes it memorable.
June 23rd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Deeply poignant. A time that should be full of shared anecdotes, hand shaking and celebrations, yet it can’t be so right now. This image tugs at the core of me.
Wishing him all the very best in this next phase of life. More time with you! And more time to do loved things. I raise my breakfast mug of tea in his honour this morning and cheer you both on.
June 23rd, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Great presentation. He is leading on to new challenges. When I retired from teaching, I found 365 – may he find something as enjoyable.
June 23rd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is so on-point. 45 years, truly an exceptional career. The use of the long lonely hallway is so very powerful. Best wishes for his new path to be one of continued fulfillment in where ever it may lead. FAV!!!!!
June 23rd, 2020  
Dianne
What an incredible time to be ending such a long dedicated career. This image portrays the lonely strange exit.
June 23rd, 2020  
Mona ace
What a great story telling and symbolic picture. All the best for him and you both, for this new path. May there be fullfilling and enjoyable moments every day.
June 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace

What @casablanca says is exactly what I would say! No real ending. fav
June 23rd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow such a powerful image Taffy! I feel quite sad for Jim that his wonderful career should end at this very strange time in all our lives. It reminds me of my retirement (very early) which I had made such plans for. A big farewell party with colleagues from my early days in the bank invited along. All the drinks and food ordered and I was so happy so many people would be able to get up to the City to join me. Sadly my mum died the week of my retirement and I cancelled the whole thing. I never said a proper goodbye and even now I feel sad about it. I hope Jim is ok and looking forward to a wonderful retirement full of exciting adventures! Photography was my adventure and has taken me to many wonderful places and helped me makes so many great new friends. I wish Jim health and happiness!
June 23rd, 2020  
Ron ace
Well, heck, I want to cry now! There's a certain beauty in this shot, though, capturing the end of a career, which in itself is sad, but the bleakness of this capture underscores that even more. Great leading lines, though! Congrats to hubby on a completed career though!
June 23rd, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Powerful is the best word. Congrats on a wonderful career!
June 23rd, 2020  
