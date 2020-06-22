Retirement

I helped my husband today who has been cleaning out his office as he officially retires from his 45 years as a university professor (psychology). Between the isolation of Covid, the closed university, and being between sessions, this look captured to me what it feels like. Strange way to end what was an amazing career.
Wishing him all the very best in this next phase of life. More time with you! And more time to do loved things. I raise my breakfast mug of tea in his honour this morning and cheer you both on.
What @casablanca says is exactly what I would say! No real ending. fav