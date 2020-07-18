Previous
Spider Dances After the Rain by taffy
Photo 2437

Spider Dances After the Rain

Leaving the sky (for now) and going macro in the garden, which was generally ravaged by bunnies and deer. A few lilies were spared, much to my delight as in the past, these were the first to go at the bud stage. Capricious deer! Spider seemed happy.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Taffy

@taffy
Diana ace
A stunning macro with amazing details, love your title!
July 19th, 2020  
