No, I Don't Plan to Share by taffy
No, I Don't Plan to Share

My friend, Vickey, has seen owls in an area near a campground on the east side of the island. We met up in hopes of photographing them and couldn't have been happier with the result. While photographing one in a tree, I didn't notice this one land behind me with hits squirrel prey. Vickey was behind me quietly photographing it knowing she couldn't get my attention without scaring it. Then, it suddenly flew up with the prey and came around me, landing right in front of me. He stayed about a minute, staring at me as I photographed as quickly as I could. It was an incredible experience!
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Taffy

@taffy
Lou Ann ace
A fabulous capture, Taffy. A bit of luck involved too!
July 26th, 2020  
Taffy ace
@louannwarren Thanks! A lot more than 'a bit' of luck! We saw them almost as soon as we got to the clearing -- we'd actually planned 4 different attempts over the next week, and then saw them within about 10 minutes!
July 26th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
If looks could kill...
July 26th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
woo -
July 26th, 2020  
Milanie ace
What an incredible experience - perhaps he was showing off for you? Love the terrific details you caught quite quickly.
July 26th, 2020  
