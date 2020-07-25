No, I Don't Plan to Share

My friend, Vickey, has seen owls in an area near a campground on the east side of the island. We met up in hopes of photographing them and couldn't have been happier with the result. While photographing one in a tree, I didn't notice this one land behind me with hits squirrel prey. Vickey was behind me quietly photographing it knowing she couldn't get my attention without scaring it. Then, it suddenly flew up with the prey and came around me, landing right in front of me. He stayed about a minute, staring at me as I photographed as quickly as I could. It was an incredible experience!

Thank you for your lovely ways of thinking about the lonely moon. It was definitely a peaceful night!