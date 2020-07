Whoooo Are You and Why are You Back?

Vickey and I returned to where we'd seen the owls a few days ago and were treated to two in a tree, for just a few minutes. We then watched them fly throughout the trees until they disappeared. We think they caught something and went off for lunch. With better photos, we figured out that these are juvenile Great Horned Owls, not Barred! Makes it even more exciting somehow. Barred owls 'bars' are vertical.