Tribute to an Old Bug

This insect (katydid or mantis?) was on our screen much of the morning, allowing me to take photos off and on. Sadly, this afternoon, I saw it lying lifeless on the deck. It did look a little worse for wear earlier in the day and I'd wondered if it were injured or just old. I decided that since it had been so patient with me, it deserved a nice sendoff. Processed in LR and Textures, using two images I'd taken today - one of the insect, the other of a bud in the garden.