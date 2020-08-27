Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2479
Wall of Water
Just filling in a calendar gap. Fitting today as the winds are so strong they are blowing deck furniture around, knocked a windsock off it's hook, and have plants fighting to stay upright. It's wild out there!
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3588
photos
453
followers
178
following
679% complete
View this month »
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
9th August 2020 5:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake_michigan
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close