Wall of Water by taffy
Photo 2479

Wall of Water

Just filling in a calendar gap. Fitting today as the winds are so strong they are blowing deck furniture around, knocked a windsock off it's hook, and have plants fighting to stay upright. It's wild out there!
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
