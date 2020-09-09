Previous
What's Happened Here? by taffy
Photo 2489

What's Happened Here?

A section of the woods on the east side of Beaver Island at Little Sandy Bay conservancy. I tried to capture the eerie feel of the walkway through these woods on the way to an opening to Lake Michigan's shore.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Taffy

Wylie ace
It certainly looks like a trail of destruction! Maybe the beavers went feral!
September 9th, 2020  
Lois ace
Quite a mess- flooding or fire? Great b&w brings out all the textures.
September 9th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such a trail of destruction but I have no idea of what caused it
September 9th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Does look eerie and mysterious.
September 9th, 2020  
