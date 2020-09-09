Sign up
Photo 2489
What's Happened Here?
A section of the woods on the east side of Beaver Island at Little Sandy Bay conservancy. I tried to capture the eerie feel of the walkway through these woods on the way to an opening to Lake Michigan's shore.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3597
photos
451
followers
177
following
681% complete
View this month »
Taken
6th September 2020 4:49pm
Wylie
ace
It certainly looks like a trail of destruction! Maybe the beavers went feral!
September 9th, 2020
Lois
ace
Quite a mess- flooding or fire? Great b&w brings out all the textures.
September 9th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Such a trail of destruction but I have no idea of what caused it
September 9th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Does look eerie and mysterious.
September 9th, 2020
