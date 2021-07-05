Sign up
Photo 2695
Fireworks Over the Harbor
And with the fireworks, the holiday weekend came to a close. It was festive, and hopefully safe, with all the outdoor activities.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
1
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3810
photos
457
followers
172
following
738% complete
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th July 2021 9:27pm
Tags
fireworks
,
beaver_island
,
4th_of_july
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 6th, 2021
