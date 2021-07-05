Previous
Fireworks Over the Harbor by taffy
Photo 2695

Fireworks Over the Harbor

And with the fireworks, the holiday weekend came to a close. It was festive, and hopefully safe, with all the outdoor activities.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Taffy

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 6th, 2021  
