Previous
Next
A Very Special Visitor by taffy
Photo 2696

A Very Special Visitor

Meet Dolomedes Tenebrosus! (It's very handy having a biologist friend on the island!). She's a 'fishing spider' -- one of the good kinds that eats insects and contributes to human well-being. But she looks scary as can be! That's why I took the photo originally to send to the biologist to find out if we needed to worry. When I heard what a sweetie this spider is, I felt I had to do a better portrait of her. She's been on our window screen all day and we think she's decided to wait out the rain there, which means we can't close the window without squishing her. Island drama.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Teriyaki
Great shot of a scary looking beastie
July 7th, 2021  
Annie D ace
Wow! She is beautiful!
July 7th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wonderful close up
July 7th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Wow, fabulous shot!
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise