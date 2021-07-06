A Very Special Visitor

Meet Dolomedes Tenebrosus! (It's very handy having a biologist friend on the island!). She's a 'fishing spider' -- one of the good kinds that eats insects and contributes to human well-being. But she looks scary as can be! That's why I took the photo originally to send to the biologist to find out if we needed to worry. When I heard what a sweetie this spider is, I felt I had to do a better portrait of her. She's been on our window screen all day and we think she's decided to wait out the rain there, which means we can't close the window without squishing her. Island drama.