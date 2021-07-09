Previous
Business District Sparkles by taffy
Photo 2699

Business District Sparkles

Beaver Island has one Main Street in what used to be the fishing village. Now you'll see a few bars, gift shops, and restaurants. This was taken from across the harbor and captured the main 'business' district.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Taffy

Rick ace
Cool capture.
July 10th, 2021  
