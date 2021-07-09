Sign up
Photo 2699
Business District Sparkles
Beaver Island has one Main Street in what used to be the fishing village. Now you'll see a few bars, gift shops, and restaurants. This was taken from across the harbor and captured the main 'business' district.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3814
photos
455
followers
171
following
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
5th July 2021 9:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skyline
,
beaver_island
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
July 10th, 2021
