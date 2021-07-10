Previous
Next
Night Sky Really Shows Off! by taffy
Photo 2700

Night Sky Really Shows Off!

Hoping for some good Milky Way shots but too lazy or tired to drive somewhere, we set up on our beach just before midnight. I wasn't getting what I'd wanted so decided to just photograph the shoreline with long exposure while Junko continued her work with the Milky Way. When the first shot showed up on my LED screen I was blown away -- there were the Northern Lights, a total surprise! Of course, we spent then next bit of time focused on them instead. In 30 years, we have never seen northern lights from here as we aren't on the 'right' angle for viewing. Very exciting!
Mine was taken with a 20mm prime, Junko's image was using her 50mm: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2021-07-10
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
739% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PTP: Past their Prime
Stunning! I would have been beside myself with excitement at that!
July 10th, 2021  
Lin ace
Goodness - a gorgeous fav
July 10th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Spectacular capture with so much movement in those lines and a splendidly vivid sky. I'm so glad that you decided to photograph the whole skyline and found this!
July 10th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Magical !! so beautiful ! big fav
July 10th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
What a magical night of photography you both had!
July 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise