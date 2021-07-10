Night Sky Really Shows Off!

Hoping for some good Milky Way shots but too lazy or tired to drive somewhere, we set up on our beach just before midnight. I wasn't getting what I'd wanted so decided to just photograph the shoreline with long exposure while Junko continued her work with the Milky Way. When the first shot showed up on my LED screen I was blown away -- there were the Northern Lights, a total surprise! Of course, we spent then next bit of time focused on them instead. In 30 years, we have never seen northern lights from here as we aren't on the 'right' angle for viewing. Very exciting!
Mine was taken with a 20mm prime, Junko's image was using her 50mm: https://365project.org/jyokota/365/2021-07-10