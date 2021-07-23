Previous
Beaver Island Arts Festival by taffy
Beaver Island Arts Festival

It's been very busy photographically on the island, presenting some new and interesting challenges. Museum Week means an art show and I had a small display of some Chicago images printed on metal. It's nerve-wracking to have work up like that but it was fun in the end. Then I photographed a family reunion for a friend -- 16 people from 6 months to early 70s. Adults are much more likely to look at the camera calmly than little ones! And with Baroque on Beaver events starting Wednesday, event photography will take over my life for the next few weeks. Such good learning experiences!
Taffy

bkb in the city
Sounds like busy and stuff is going on with you
July 27th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Sounds wonderful
July 27th, 2021  
