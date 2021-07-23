Beaver Island Arts Festival

It's been very busy photographically on the island, presenting some new and interesting challenges. Museum Week means an art show and I had a small display of some Chicago images printed on metal. It's nerve-wracking to have work up like that but it was fun in the end. Then I photographed a family reunion for a friend -- 16 people from 6 months to early 70s. Adults are much more likely to look at the camera calmly than little ones! And with Baroque on Beaver events starting Wednesday, event photography will take over my life for the next few weeks. Such good learning experiences!