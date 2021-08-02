Sign up
Photo 2720
Brass on the Grass
One of the traditional Baroque on Beaver events that is not baroque at all is the outdoor performance of Metallurgy Brass Quintet at Whiskey Point. This year had a huge turnout with fun music. You can barely see the quintet under the tree.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
2
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3835
photos
450
followers
170
following
10
2
main_album
NIKON Z 7_2
2nd August 2021 4:18am
Tags
beaver_island
,
baroqueonbeaver2021
,
brass-on-the-grass
Diane
ace
Oh, that looks like so much fun! Nice shot.
August 4th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow , what fun ,would love to be there .
August 4th, 2021
