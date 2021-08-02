Brass on the Grass

Previous
One of the traditional Baroque on Beaver events that is not baroque at all is the outdoor performance of Metallurgy Brass Quintet at Whiskey Point. This year had a huge turnout with fun music. You can barely see the quintet under the tree.
Diane ace
Oh, that looks like so much fun! Nice shot.
August 4th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , what fun ,would love to be there .
August 4th, 2021  
