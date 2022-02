A quick update while on our trip back to Chicago. We visited friends who live on Amelia Island off the coast of Florida. It has plenty of marshes, so birding and bird photography with a long-time friend who I hadn't seen for several years was really a treat. My friend, a birder and in retirement, an oil painter, said we had to be there at sunrise to see the activity. The sunrise alone was worth it: https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2022-02-15