Little -- Big by taffy
Photo 2826

Little -- Big

Trying to catch up for Flash of Red 2022. No need to comment as I'm failing miserably at keeping up since returning to Chicago. I do miss the ability to go for walks outside in the sun, hearing and see birds, living along an ocean.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
Maggiemae ace
Taken this year so glad to see it here even if they do look a bit chilled!
February 25th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a great capture of the adult who looks to be teaching its young some of the finer points.
February 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and great b/w scene.
February 25th, 2022  
