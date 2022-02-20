Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2826
Little -- Big
Trying to catch up for Flash of Red 2022. No need to comment as I'm failing miserably at keeping up since returning to Chicago. I do miss the ability to go for walks outside in the sun, hearing and see birds, living along an ocean.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3943
photos
435
followers
169
following
774% complete
View this month »
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Latest from all albums
2820
941
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
17th January 2022 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Maggiemae
ace
Taken this year so glad to see it here even if they do look a bit chilled!
February 25th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
What a great capture of the adult who looks to be teaching its young some of the finer points.
February 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and great b/w scene.
February 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close