Photo 2825
A Georgia Bridge Encounter
Visiting friends on Jekyll Island on our way home took us by this rather spectacular bridge. The photo doesn't do it justice. Taken from the car using my iPhone, processed in LR and PS.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
0
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
b&w
,
for2022
,
brunswick_bridge
