Previous
Next
A Georgia Bridge Encounter by taffy
Photo 2825

A Georgia Bridge Encounter

Visiting friends on Jekyll Island on our way home took us by this rather spectacular bridge. The photo doesn't do it justice. Taken from the car using my iPhone, processed in LR and PS.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
773% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise