Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2828
POV: Bird 1 "Gross!!" Bird 2 "Yummy!"
These two had very different perspectives on this beach find. I know which one I agree with.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3945
photos
433
followers
168
following
774% complete
View this month »
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
10th February 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
not birds of a feather in this situation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close