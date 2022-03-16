Sign up
Photo 2831
Redwing Blackbird Puts on a Concert
I finally picked up my camera and took a walk at the zoo. The sun was out, it's finally getting warm, and birds were singing.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Taffy
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Tags
bird
redwing_blackbird
Rick
ace
Great shot. That is a very bright red wing.
March 17th, 2022
KWind
ace
Beautiful bird. Love the open mouth!
March 17th, 2022
