Redwing Blackbird Puts on a Concert

I finally picked up my camera and took a walk at the zoo. The sun was out, it's finally getting warm, and birds were singing.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Rick ace
Great shot. That is a very bright red wing.
March 17th, 2022  
KWind ace
Beautiful bird. Love the open mouth!
March 17th, 2022  
