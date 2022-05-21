Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2851
Lightning Over Chicago
I cannot believe I captured lightning! AND, doing this handheld at 1.6 seconds! I didn't have time to set up my tripod (and didn't think I'd get a shot anyway), so best not to look too closely. But I'm totally thrilled by this and had to share!
21st May 2022
21st May 22
7
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3968
photos
425
followers
165
following
781% complete
View this month »
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st May 2022 1:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lightning
,
chicago
,
still in shock that this came out!
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture Taffy! You definitely nailed it!
May 21st, 2022
Dianne
Wow - well done you. An incredible image. Fav
May 21st, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
I’d be thrilled too. Fantastic shot—so beautiful!
May 21st, 2022
Korcsog Károly
ace
Amazing shot!
May 21st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Not seen too many lightning strikes here! I wouldn't have the patience but you struck it lucky here! fav
May 21st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous!
May 21st, 2022
Helene
ace
amazing! huge fav
May 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close