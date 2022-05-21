Previous
Next
Lightning Over Chicago by taffy
Photo 2851

Lightning Over Chicago

I cannot believe I captured lightning! AND, doing this handheld at 1.6 seconds! I didn't have time to set up my tripod (and didn't think I'd get a shot anyway), so best not to look too closely. But I'm totally thrilled by this and had to share!
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture Taffy! You definitely nailed it!
May 21st, 2022  
Dianne
Wow - well done you. An incredible image. Fav
May 21st, 2022  
Mary Siegle ace
I’d be thrilled too. Fantastic shot—so beautiful!
May 21st, 2022  
Korcsog Károly ace
Amazing shot!
May 21st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Not seen too many lightning strikes here! I wouldn't have the patience but you struck it lucky here! fav
May 21st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous!
May 21st, 2022  
Helene ace
amazing! huge fav
May 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise