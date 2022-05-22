Previous
Next
Celebrating Greek Heritage Day by taffy
Photo 2852

Celebrating Greek Heritage Day

Change of pace (thank you for your wonderful comments about my lightning shot last night).
I very rarely do street photography, but today I cohosted a street photography fieldtrip for the Stromberg Chicago Photography Classes school, to a parade celebrating Greek Heritage in Greektown, a small section of the city just west of downtown's Chicago Loop. There were charming adults and children in costumes representing a range of regions, dignitaries being dropped off in limos, lots of beautiful floats decorated in blue and white flowers, musicians, and a market. A fun and very colorful place to practice street photography!
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kartia ace
Sounds like a great daytrip, with photography a bonus. Lovely candid shot.
May 23rd, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a special thing to do, and I really like the way their expressions help tell a story.
May 23rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely shot of these two girls.
May 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise