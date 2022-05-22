Celebrating Greek Heritage Day

Change of pace (thank you for your wonderful comments about my lightning shot last night).

I very rarely do street photography, but today I cohosted a street photography fieldtrip for the Stromberg Chicago Photography Classes school, to a parade celebrating Greek Heritage in Greektown, a small section of the city just west of downtown's Chicago Loop. There were charming adults and children in costumes representing a range of regions, dignitaries being dropped off in limos, lots of beautiful floats decorated in blue and white flowers, musicians, and a market. A fun and very colorful place to practice street photography!