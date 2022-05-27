Previous
Welcome Back to Beaver Island!
Photo 2854

Welcome Back to Beaver Island!

It has been great to be back on the island, with a friend who came with me for Warblers on the Water, a birding festival following the spring migration. We've been part of field trips to two of the 'outer islands' (outer for us, of course) -- Garden and High -- and have seen or heard over 50 different species, according to the birding experts we were with. How many birds did I photograph well enough to identify? FOUR! But it's been a lot of fun anyway. I could not believe that within 30 minutes of arrival, this American Bald Eagle was on the beach, welcoming us (at a distance, of course).
