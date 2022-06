Not a Warbler but I'm Worthy

The Warbler birding weekend was a success with lots of birds, two morning trips to 'outer islands' nearby, a return to Chicago for a few days, and now back on the island til October (yay!). Lots of photos to process, lots of moving/settling in to deal with, but looking forward to being "back" on 365 soon as well. This was an American Redstart about to take off, seen on Garden Island about a 45 minute boat ride from Beaver Island.