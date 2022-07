I thought this critter was a leaf until I got close. I was about to swipe it off the railing til its eye started watching me. After jumping back in surprise, my next step was to grab my camera with the macro lens on it. Does anyone know what kind of frog this is?Update based on AmyK's suggestion. It might be a gray treefrog: https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALiCzsaq3ZuCev3-dcg8VTV_ziRykZxkHQ:1657770520795&source=univ&tbm=isch&q=gray+treefrog&fir=n2f6AXv6t6moNM%252C9oOcfnwbU-dEAM%252C_%253BC5kM48veFg_bqM%252Ch62jLMAPJ9nCVM%252C_%253B627fHQ5h2kfhVM%252CvZsyGqtaFO0xNM%252C_%253BL84HRvQwJBX5rM%252CqcIwHjRnWvL2SM%252C_&usg=AI4_-kRxcLqI1E1isI3tirv3bnffGqua8A&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjyhIu4vPf4AhWVI30KHWUHA18QiR56BAgzEAI&biw=1239&bih=911&dpr=2