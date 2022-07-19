Previous
Next
A Few Minutes of Sun by taffy
Photo 2881

A Few Minutes of Sun

I saw a video about in-camera focus stacking, where multiple photos are taken in camera, each with a different focal point (I took 7 though I thought I programmed it for 10). Then, in post processing in PS, photos are uploaded as layers and using auto-align (when handheld) and auto-blend under editing, PS magically uses the best focal points and combines the images together. If you enlarge this you can see it's pretty sharply focused from foreground through sky. I thought it would be much harder to do -- especially since handheld -- but it's quite remarkable. I think it will be especially useful in macro when on a tripod.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
I can see why you're so excited about these results! Perfection! I've heard about what you've done, but have yet to try it myself... So many choices in a day!
July 20th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is absolutely crystal clear. Great job, and beautiful composition.
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise