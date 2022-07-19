A Few Minutes of Sun

I saw a video about in-camera focus stacking, where multiple photos are taken in camera, each with a different focal point (I took 7 though I thought I programmed it for 10). Then, in post processing in PS, photos are uploaded as layers and using auto-align (when handheld) and auto-blend under editing, PS magically uses the best focal points and combines the images together. If you enlarge this you can see it's pretty sharply focused from foreground through sky. I thought it would be much harder to do -- especially since handheld -- but it's quite remarkable. I think it will be especially useful in macro when on a tripod.