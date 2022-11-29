Previous
Snow Geese on the Move
Snow Geese on the Move

At sunrise each morning, the snow geese take off as if a single unit, responding to a signal of some kind. Always around sunrise, and always together. They leave behind the sandhill cranes who leave in family clusters. Fascinating to watch!
Taffy

@taffy
Graham Harcombe ace
A fabulous sight!
December 3rd, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
I'll bet it is amazing in person.
December 3rd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that would be awesome to watch!
Fabulous shot!
December 3rd, 2022  
Mike
Fabulous capture. Fav
December 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
December 3rd, 2022  
