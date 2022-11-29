Sign up
Photo 2921
Snow Geese on the Move
At sunrise each morning, the snow geese take off as if a single unit, responding to a signal of some kind. Always around sunrise, and always together. They leave behind the sandhill cranes who leave in family clusters. Fascinating to watch!
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
5
6
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4038
photos
397
followers
162
following
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
Tags
bif
,
birds-in-flight
,
new_mexico
,
snow_geese
,
bosque_del_apache
Graham Harcombe
ace
A fabulous sight!
December 3rd, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
I'll bet it is amazing in person.
December 3rd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow that would be awesome to watch!
Fabulous shot!
December 3rd, 2022
Mike
Fabulous capture. Fav
December 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
December 3rd, 2022
Fabulous shot!