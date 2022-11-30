Previous
Waiting for the Birds to Fly by taffy
Photo 2922

Waiting for the Birds to Fly

This was not a bad location for Junko - @jyokota - and me (and our fellow photographers) to wait for the sun to rise and birds to begin flying. Stitched using 3 photos.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
800% complete

Photo Details

Nada ace
How beautifully dramatic
December 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This is so dramatic against black - love those silhouettes
December 5th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Incredible!
December 5th, 2022  
Diane ace
Amazing!
December 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Stunning!
December 5th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. That would be a very exciting time out there.
December 5th, 2022  
