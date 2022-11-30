Sign up
Photo 2922
Waiting for the Birds to Fly
This was not a bad location for Junko -
@jyokota
- and me (and our fellow photographers) to wait for the sun to rise and birds to begin flying. Stitched using 3 photos.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
sunrise
,
new_mexico
,
bosque_del_apache
Nada
ace
How beautifully dramatic
December 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This is so dramatic against black - love those silhouettes
December 5th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Incredible!
December 5th, 2022
Diane
ace
Amazing!
December 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Stunning!
December 5th, 2022
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. That would be a very exciting time out there.
December 5th, 2022
