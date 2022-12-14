Previous
Scarlett Macaw Quickly Leaves the Tree by taffy
Scarlett Macaw Quickly Leaves the Tree

We had stopped for lunch at a very cute restaurant on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. I spotted a bunch of activity in some trees and (probably rudely) left the table with my camera. So glad I did!! Their antics were very entertaining.
