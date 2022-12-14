Sign up
Photo 2925
Scarlett Macaw Quickly Leaves the Tree
We had stopped for lunch at a very cute restaurant on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. I spotted a bunch of activity in some trees and (probably rudely) left the table with my camera. So glad I did!! Their antics were very entertaining.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
14th December 2022 12:57pm
Tags
bird-in-flight
costa_rica
b-i-f
scarlett_macaw
